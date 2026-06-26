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The Productive Minority Cannot Carry Britain Forever
There is a lie at the heart of modern British politics.
8 hrs ago
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Being and Politics
22
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8
Britain Against Itself: The Progressive War on Borders, Tradition and Nationhood
Modern Britain increasingly treats borders as cruelty, tradition as oppression, national identity as chauvinism, and dissent as extremism.
Jun 13
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Being and Politics
11
2
10
The Constitutional Case for Resistance
Beyond Magna Carta: The British Constitution’s Long History of Limiting Power
Jun 12
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Being and Politics
3
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4
When Ideals Replace Reality
Aristotle and the Return of Political Abstraction in Modern Science and Society
Jun 6
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Being and Politics
8
4
8
May 2026
Aristotle and the Ruin of Moral Certainty
Why the problems of civilisation are problems of the soul
May 23
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Being and Politics
6
3
Nietzsche’s Madman Was Right
The Death of Transcendence and the Rise of Technocratic Nihilism
May 14
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Being and Politics
6
2
3
Bitcoin and the Crisis of Fiat Credibility
From Roman Coin Clipping to Quantitative Easing
May 10
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Being and Politics
4
1
4
Beyond the Death of God
Why the Crisis of Our Age Is Not Moral or Political—but Ontological
May 4
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Being and Politics
1
April 2026
The Price of Intelligence Is Collapsing
AI is redrawing the map of power around compute, applications, and distribution
Apr 30
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Being and Politics
2
3
The Tyranny of a Bad Idea
The Persistent Fantasy of Socialism—and the Reality It Cannot Escape
Apr 28
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Being and Politics
9
2
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Nothing Is True—Everything Is Managed
How the ideologies we thought we defeated dissolved into the soft power systems that now shape reality itself
Apr 19
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Being and Politics
8
1
12
The Alignment Delusion: On Power, Intelligence, and the Limits of Control
Why the modern obsession with “safe AI” reveals less about machines—and more about ourselves
Apr 18
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Being and Politics
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