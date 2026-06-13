Being and Politics

Being and Politics

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
2d

The Fabians are winning , unless Britons stop them . The Ulstermen seem to have developed a very effective strategy for local defence against invaders . Perhaps the mainland should follow their lead . And perhaps we should all demand that the Head of State recalls parliament and calls a general election.

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John S's avatar
John S
Jun 15

Looks like the Fabian’s are getting their wish.

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