Few philosophers have been more misunderstood than Friedrich Nietzsche. To some, he is the prophet of nihilism; to others, the philosopher who declared morality itself to be an illusion. Yet both readings miss the heart of his philosophy. Nietzsche was not interested in destroying morality. He wanted to rescue it from stagnation.

For centuries, Western ethics had asked a familiar question: What ought I to do? Whether in the commandments of Christianity or the categorical imperative of Immanuel Kant, morality was conceived primarily as obedience. The good life was the life lived according to universal rules.

Nietzsche asked an altogether different question.

Not What should I do?

But What should I become?

That single shift transforms the entire landscape of ethics.

Morality Is Not a Rulebook

Walter Kaufmann, perhaps the twentieth century’s greatest interpreter of Nietzsche, observes that morality cannot be reduced to a collection of rules. Moral codes differ across cultures and across history, but beneath those differences lies something more fundamental: every civilisation attempts to cultivate a particular type of human being.

Rules are therefore not the essence of morality. They are merely its outward expression.

This explains why Nietzsche spends so little time debating individual moral commandments. His concern lies elsewhere. He wishes to know what sort of people those commandments produce.

Do they cultivate strength or dependency?

Creativity or conformity?

Responsibility or resentment?

For Nietzsche, these are the truly moral questions.

Against the Morality of Obedience

The great target of Nietzsche’s criticism is not morality itself but what might be called the morality of obedience.

Kant argued that morality consists in reason mastering inclination. Human desires must be subordinated to universal duty. Virtue becomes an act of self-control, where reason governs passion like a sovereign governing unruly subjects.

Nietzsche finds this picture deeply misleading.

Human beings are not divided neatly into reason on one side and instinct on the other. We are composed of countless drives, ambitions, fears, desires, and aspirations. The self is not a kingdom ruled by reason but a living field of competing forces.

The question is therefore not which faculty should dominate.

The question is whether these forces can be transformed into a higher unity.

The Meaning of Self-Overcoming

This is what Nietzsche means by Selbstüberwindung—self-overcoming.

It is one of the most beautiful and demanding ideas in all philosophy.

Self-overcoming does not mean suppressing oneself. Nor does it mean denying one’s desires in the manner of traditional asceticism.

Quite the opposite.

It means refusing to remain what one already is.

The enemy is rarely another person.

It is laziness.

Complacency.

Fear.

Resentment.

Intellectual comfort.

The temptation to accept inherited values simply because they are inherited.

Every genuine achievement begins with overcoming some previous version of oneself.

The artist overcomes mediocrity.

The scientist overcomes accepted wisdom.

The athlete overcomes physical limitation.

The philosopher overcomes inherited assumptions.

Life itself, Nietzsche insists, advances through continual transformation.

A Living Philosophy

Kaufmann addresses an important objection raised by the philosopher Ludwig Klages. If one speaks of “self-overcoming,” does this not imply two selves—one doing the overcoming and another being overcome?

It is a perceptive criticism.

Yet Nietzsche’s language is better understood metaphorically. The self is not divided into separate entities. Rather, it consists of competing impulses struggling for order and expression. Self-overcoming is the process by which these competing forces are disciplined, integrated, and directed toward higher purposes.

The goal is not self-denial.

It is self-mastery.

There is a profound difference.

Christian morality often calls upon man to become smaller before God.

Nietzsche calls upon man to become greater than he has yet been.

Morality as Becoming

Perhaps Nietzsche’s greatest contribution to philosophy is his insistence that morality is not static.

There is no final arrival.

No completed human being.

No permanent state of perfection.

The highest life is one of continual becoming.

Every summit reveals another mountain beyond it.

Every victory over oneself creates the conditions for another.

This is why Nietzsche admired creators more than conformists. The creator is never satisfied with what already exists—not even with himself.

To live nobly is to remain unfinished.

The Forgotten Question

Modern society speaks endlessly about rights, procedures, regulations, and compliance. We possess more rules than perhaps any civilisation in history.

Yet Nietzsche would ask whether we have forgotten the deeper question beneath them all.

Not simply:

What actions are permitted?

But:

What kind of human beings are we becoming?

It is a question that feels remarkably contemporary. In an age increasingly defined by technological convenience, algorithmic guidance, and the outsourcing of thought itself, Nietzsche’s philosophy regains an extraordinary urgency.

The challenge of the twenty-first century may not be learning to coexist with intelligent machines.

It may be recovering the uniquely human capacity for self-overcoming.

For Nietzsche, morality was never about remaining safely within the boundaries society had drawn.

It was about becoming worthy of drawing new ones.