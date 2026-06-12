Being and Politics

Being and Politics

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Richard Luthmann
Jun 12

My perspective as a Yank: The constitutional case for resistance is not a call to chaos. It is the deepest argument for ordered liberty. Government exists under law, not above it. That principle runs from Runnymede to Philadelphia, from Sir Edward Coke to John Locke, from the Glorious Revolution to the American Founding.

The permanent political class wants citizens to forget this history because a people without constitutional memory are easier to manage. Reagan warned us plainly: liberty can disappear in one generation, and we are seeing the signs all around us. Ask yourself: do you enjoy the same liberty that your parents did just a few decades ago? What was it once like when men were free?

Our duty is not nostalgia. It is vigilance. Teach the children. Defend the law. Resist arbitrary power. Preserve freedom.

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