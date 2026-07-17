Being and Politics

Being and Politics

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

The modern West is not collapsing because it lacks administrators, experts, metrics, committees, or slogans. It is collapsing because it lacks men formed by discipline, truth, sacrifice, memory, and greatness. Nietzsche understood that civilization dies first in the soul. Once higher values disappear, politics rushes into the sanctuary. Bureaucrats replace priests. Algorithms replace judgment. Therapy replaces repentance. Desire replaces virtue. Men who should be heirs of Athens, Rome, and Jerusalem become clients, consumers, activists, and data points. They are ruled by lesser gods and call it progress. The remedy is not nostalgia. It is cultivation: fathers, books, faith, courage, self-command, beauty, excellence, and the willingness to tell the truth before the crowd approves. The West does not need softer men with better excuses. It needs men worthy of the civilization they inherited.

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Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
2d

An excellent translation of Nietzsche, germane not only to the times since Nietzsche but also core to the problems of living now. One person at a time. It would help if art would revivify.

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