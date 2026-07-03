There are few thinkers as dangerous to comfortable assumptions as Friedrich Nietzsche.

Dangerous not because he is easy to understand, but because once you understand him, it becomes extraordinarily difficult to look at morality in the same way again.

In Part I, we examined Nietzsche’s first great accusation against the West: philosophy had become hostile to life. The philosophical tradition—from Socrates onward—slowly taught man to distrust instinct, reject tragedy, and subordinate existence to abstraction. Life, with all its suffering and chaos, became something to be explained, corrected, or escaped.

But Nietzsche believed philosophy was only half the story.

There was another revolution—far more psychologically potent and historically transformative.

Christianity.

And here Nietzsche’s accusation becomes even more explosive.

He did not claim Christianity merely changed morality.

He claimed it inverted morality.

That is a much more radical charge.

Not that Christianity improved ethics.

Not that it corrupted ethics.

But that it fundamentally reversed the moral order itself.

According to Nietzsche, Christianity transformed weakness into virtue and strength into guilt.

And the consequences of that inversion still shape the modern West.

Before Christianity, Strength Was Not a Sin

Modern people often assume morality has always centred on compassion, equality, humility, and pity.

Nietzsche insisted this was historically false.

Before Christianity, morality looked very different.

In the aristocratic cultures of Greece and Rome, moral language emerged from hierarchy.

The noble did not ask what morality required of him in abstract terms. He defined value through his own mode of being.

Good meant:

strong

courageous

disciplined

beautiful

victorious

noble

excellent

Bad did not mean evil in the Christian sense.

Bad simply meant low.

Weak.

Cowardly.

Vulgar.

Mediocre.

Spiritless.

This is what Nietzsche calls master morality.

Master-slave morality

The noble man does not begin with guilt.

He begins with affirmation.

He says:

This is what strength looks like. This is what excellence looks like. This is what human greatness looks like.

He does not apologise for hierarchy.

He embodies it.

And this is deeply uncomfortable to modern sensibilities because we live in an age suspicious of hierarchy itself.

But hierarchy is not an invention of tyrants.

It is woven into life.

There are stronger and weaker people.

More disciplined and less disciplined people.

More courageous and less courageous people.

More creative and less creative people.

Any civilisation serious about excellence must confront this reality.

Nietzsche believed pre-Christian civilisation did.

Christian civilisation increasingly refused to.

The Great Moral Revolution

So how did this change?

Nietzsche’s answer is psychologically brilliant.

The weak could not defeat the strong in open conflict.

They lacked power.

They lacked force.

They lacked the capacity to impose themselves physically or politically.

But they possessed something else.

Memory.

Emotion.

Resentment.

And from resentment emerged one of history’s greatest revolutions.

Not military revolution.

Moral revolution.

Nietzsche calls this the slave revolt in morality.

It begins with a profound psychological move.

The powerless stop asking:

“How can we become strong?”

Instead they ask:

“How can strength itself become illegitimate?”

That question changes civilisation.

Because once strength becomes morally suspicious, weakness gains power.

The weak discovered something extraordinary:

You do not need physical dominance if you can control the moral vocabulary.

If you can redefine virtue, you can rule conscience.

And so values were inverted.

Strength became brutality.

Power became oppression.

Pride became sin.

Ambition became corruption.

Victory became moral compromise.

Meanwhile, weakness acquired sacred status.

Submission became virtue.

Humility became holiness.

Meekness became moral superiority.

Suffering became redemptive.

This was not a small adjustment.

It was a civilisational earthquake.

Ressentiment: The Psychology of Revenge

Nietzsche introduces one of his most penetrating concepts:

Ressentiment.

Ressentiment

This is not ordinary anger.

Ordinary anger can be expressed and discharged.

Ressentiment cannot.

It belongs to the person who feels powerless.

Who cannot strike back.

Who cannot act.

So resentment ferments.

It deepens.

It becomes interpretive.

It begins to rewrite reality itself.

This is the genius of Nietzsche’s analysis.

The resentful person does not simply hate strength.

He morally condemns it.

That distinction matters.

If I envy your strength, that is one thing.

If I convince myself your strength is evil, that is something else entirely.

Now I no longer feel inferior.

I feel righteous.

This is revenge through morality.

Unable to become stronger, the weak transform moral language into a weapon.

And Christianity, Nietzsche argued, perfected this mechanism.

Christianity Sanctified the Victim

This is the heart of Nietzsche’s criticism.

Christianity elevated the figure history had rarely glorified before:

The victim.

Consider the moral language of Christianity.

Blessed are the poor.

Blessed are the meek.

Blessed are those who suffer.

Blessed are the persecuted.

This was revolutionary.

The ancient Roman admired Caesar.

Christian civilisation increasingly sanctified the suffering innocent.

That shift cannot be overstated.

Power ceased being admirable in itself.

Weakness acquired moral prestige.

This changed everything.

For Nietzsche, Christianity did something psychologically extraordinary:

It made suffering a source of authority.

That idea echoes loudly in the modern world.

Because moral authority increasingly belongs not to the competent, the disciplined, or the accomplished—

but to those who can claim injury.

Victimhood confers status.

Suffering confers legitimacy.

And Nietzsche would immediately recognise the structure.

The theology may be gone.

The psychology remains.

Guilt Turned Inward

Christianity also transformed something even deeper.

It moved the battlefield inside the soul.

Before Christianity, wrongdoing was often external.

Break a law. Pay a penalty.

Christianity internalised judgment.

Not only actions could condemn you.

Thoughts could condemn you.

Desires could condemn you.

Instinct itself could condemn you.

That is a profound transformation in human consciousness.

Aggression becomes morally dangerous.

Sexual desire becomes morally suspect.

Pride becomes sinful.

Ambition becomes spiritually hazardous.

The enemy is no longer merely outside.

The enemy is within.

Nietzsche believed this produced the modern conscience.

And conscience, contrary to popular belief, was not purely liberation.

It was also domestication.

Human beings became divided against themselves.

Drives that once expressed themselves outwardly were forced inward.

And what happens when aggression cannot move outward?

It turns inward.

Outward aggression becomes inward guilt.

The result is psychological fragmentation.

Civilised man becomes an animal at war with his own nature.

That war defines much of modern life.

The Tyranny of Pity

Perhaps nothing in Nietzsche shocks modern readers more than his suspicion of pity.

Surely pity is moral?

Surely compassion is good?

Nietzsche’s objection is subtle.

He does not reject care.

He rejects moral systems built entirely around the alleviation of suffering.

Why?

Because such systems often preserve weakness rather than overcome it.

This is the crucial distinction.

A civilisation can organise itself around two very different questions.

Question one:

How do we cultivate strength, competence, courage, and excellence?

Question two:

How do we eliminate discomfort, inequality, and suffering?

These are not identical aims.

The second often undermines the first.

Why?

Because excellence produces hierarchy.

Achievement creates inequality.

Strength creates asymmetry.

And societies organised around pity increasingly become hostile to such realities.

This creates a strange inversion.

The exceptional must apologise.

The strong must self-censor.

The successful must justify their success.

Excellence becomes morally suspicious.

Not because it is unjust.

But because it reminds others of hierarchy.

And hierarchy has become intolerable.

This, Nietzsche believed, is decadence disguised as compassion.

God Is Dead—But Christian Morality Lives On

One of Nietzsche’s deepest insights is frequently misunderstood.

When he declared:

God is dead

he was not celebrating atheism.

God is dead

He was diagnosing civilisational instability.

The West had killed belief in God.

But it had not killed Christian morality.

That created a profound contradiction.

We abandoned the metaphysics.

We kept the moral software.

And so the secular West still thinks in deeply Christian terms.

Look around.

We remain obsessed with:

guilt

redemption

confession

purity

sin

victimhood

moral contamination

Only the language changed.

Sin becomes privilege.

Blasphemy becomes hate speech.

Confession becomes public apology.

Redemption becomes ideological compliance.

Original sin becomes inherited guilt.

The religious architecture remains.

The cathedral is empty.

But the liturgy continues.

Nietzsche would have recognised modern moral discourse instantly.

The Moral Exhaustion of the West

This brings us to the present.

Why does the West seem so psychologically fragile?

Why do its elites struggle to defend their own civilisation?

Why does confidence so often give way to apology?

Nietzsche’s answer is devastating.

Because a civilisation ashamed of strength cannot remain strong.

Cultures require vitality.

They require:

confidence

hierarchy

excellence

courage

discipline

ambition

creative aggression

Remove admiration for those qualities, and civilisational energy declines.

Slowly at first.

Then all at once.

A society that moralises against strength eventually becomes unable to defend itself—physically, culturally, spiritually.

Its borders weaken.

Its institutions lose conviction.

Its inheritance becomes embarrassing.

Its elite becomes alienated from the civilisation that produced it.

And eventually, the civilisation no longer believes itself worthy of survival.

This is not compassion.

This is exhaustion.

This is decadence.

This is the slow suicide of the West.

Not conquest from without.

Collapse from within.

Civilisations die spiritually before they die materially.

Nietzsche understood this.

That is why he remains so unsettling.

Nietzsche’s Challenge

Nietzsche’s project was not cruelty.

Nor was it barbarism.

It was revaluation.

He wanted civilisation to recover the capacity to admire greatness.

To honour strength without guilt.

To respect hierarchy without shame.

To value excellence without resentment.

This is the challenge symbolised by the Übermensch.

Übermensch

The higher man does not seek victimhood.

He seeks transformation.

He does not demand that reality lower its standards.

He rises to meet them.

That is the essence of responsibility.

And perhaps this is where Nietzsche and the modern West collide most sharply.

We increasingly demand comfort over courage.

Validation over transformation.

Safety over greatness.

But life does not reward perpetual fragility.

Life rewards adaptation.

Strength.

Responsibility.

Self-overcoming.

And Nietzsche’s most uncomfortable question still remains:

If a civilisation loses the capacity to admire strength, excellence, sacrifice, and greatness—

what exactly remains worth preserving?

That question is not merely philosophical.

It is civilisational.

And it may be the defining question of our age.