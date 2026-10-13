There is something almost comically appropriate about the final ambitions of modern Western civilisation.

Having inherited the philosophy of Athens, the law of Rome, the cathedrals of Christendom, the paintings of the Renaissance and the intellectual achievements of the Enlightenment, we have apparently decided that the highest purpose of human existence is to become a conveniently identifiable, digitally authenticated, economically productive unit in an enormous administrative machine.

Two and a half thousand years of Western thought, and the crowning achievement is a QR code.

We are told that this represents progress.

Progress towards what, precisely, is seldom explained.

We have become extraordinarily proficient at organising human life while growing increasingly incapable of explaining what human life is for.

This is not merely a political failure. It is a philosophical catastrophe.

And to understand how we arrived here, we must travel considerably further back than the invention of the smartphone, the emergence of artificial intelligence, or the latest government enthusiasm for digital identity.

We must return to the ancient Greeks.

I. When Man Still Belonged to the Cosmos

For the earliest Greek philosophers, the world was not simply a collection of objects waiting to be measured, classified, exploited and consumed.

It was a cosmos: an ordered whole in which human existence was intimately implicated.

Heraclitus spoke of the Logos, the intelligible order through which the ceaseless movement of existence could be understood.

Parmenides confronted the extraordinary question of Being itself.

For these thinkers, truth was not merely an instrument for achieving some external objective. Philosophy demanded a transformation in the way one encountered reality.

The world was not first and foremost a resource.

It was something to be disclosed.

The distinction is fundamental.

A man standing before the Parthenon might ask what its beauty reveals about proportion, harmony, excellence and the divine.

A modern administrator might ask how efficiently the building could be operated, how many visitors it could accommodate, and whether its maintenance budget could be reduced.

Both questions have their place.

But a civilisation that can ask only the second has already lost something immeasurably important.

It has forgotten how to see.

II. Plato and the Long Departure from Being

The decisive transformation begins, in Heidegger’s controversial interpretation, with Plato.

Plato distinguished the changing world of sensible experience from the eternal Forms, which provide the objects of genuine knowledge.

Truth increasingly becomes associated with what stands beyond ordinary appearances.

Being is no longer simply encountered in the disclosure of the world. It is interpreted through a metaphysical hierarchy in which the highest reality is accessible to philosophical understanding.

We should not pretend that Plato himself was responsible for everything that followed. His philosophy was also an attempt to rescue truth, goodness and beauty from the instability of opinion.

Nevertheless, Heidegger believed that something decisive had occurred.

The Western tradition had begun to understand Being through the beings that could be represented, explained and ultimately mastered.

The consequences unfolded over centuries.

Christian metaphysics gave the highest reality a theological character.

Early modern philosophy increasingly placed the knowing subject at the centre of its investigations.

Descartes sought certainty through the thinking self.

Kant distinguished the world as it appears to us from things as they are in themselves, limiting what theoretical reason could legitimately claim to know.

And the German idealists attempted, in different ways, to overcome that division through increasingly ambitious systems of thought.

The history is not a simple story of decline. Each philosopher was wrestling with profound problems inherited from his predecessors.

But from a Heideggerian perspective, a troubling tendency becomes visible.

Reality increasingly comes before man as something to be represented by a subject, rather than something within which human existence already finds itself.

And eventually representation becomes calculation.

Calculation becomes organisation.

Organisation becomes control.

III. Nietzsche Announces the Death of God

Then comes Nietzsche.

His madman enters the marketplace and announces that God is dead.

And, more terribly, that we have killed him.

This is not simply a declaration of atheism.

It is the announcement that the highest values through which European civilisation had understood itself have lost their binding authority.

The old metaphysical heavens have collapsed.

But mankind has not yet comprehended the consequences.

Nietzsche saw the approaching danger of nihilism: a civilisation in which the inherited foundations of meaning had been destroyed, while the human need for meaning remained.

Into this vacuum would step new idols.

Progress.

Equality.

Comfort.

Security.

The State.

And, ultimately, the Last Man: that contemptible figure who desires above all else a comfortable existence without danger, greatness, sacrifice or self-overcoming.

The Last Man does not build cathedrals.

He demands better heating.

He does not seek truth at great personal cost.

He requests protection from unsettling opinions.

He does not aspire to greatness.

He asks that greatness be brought down to his level.

Nietzsche’s diagnosis was devastating because he recognised that the destruction of the old order would not automatically produce liberated human beings.

It might produce something much worse.

A humanity that had forgotten how to aspire.

IV. Heidegger and the Final Enclosure

Heidegger takes this diagnosis into the technological age.

His concept of Gestell, usually translated as enframing, describes a way of revealing the world in which everything appears as a resource available for ordering and use.

The river becomes hydroelectric capacity.

The forest becomes timber inventory.

The land becomes development potential.

And man himself becomes human capital.

Heidegger calls this mode of availability Bestand: standing-reserve.

The extraordinary danger is not that machines become powerful.

It is that human beings begin to understand themselves exclusively in the language of machines.

Education becomes employability.

Culture becomes an economic contribution.

Citizenship becomes administrative compliance.

Human relationships become measurable interactions.

And political life becomes a gigantic exercise in managing populations.

The person is no longer primarily understood as a being capable of truth, beauty, courage, belonging and transcendence.

He is a collection of attributes.

A data profile.

A productive resource.

A unit to be moved, trained, monitored, incentivised and, when necessary, corrected.

This is where Heidegger’s earlier concept of Machenschaft becomes especially relevant: the increasing interpretation of reality through making, manipulation and calculability.

It is not that technology is inherently wicked.

It is that technological thinking threatens to become the only kind of thinking we possess.

And once that happens, the question of what is good is quietly replaced by the question of what can be administered.

V. Hobbes and the Birth of the Leviathan

Here we encounter Thomas Hobbes.

Writing amid the political and religious upheavals of seventeenth-century England, Hobbes feared the consequences of a society without effective sovereign authority.

In the state of nature, where no common power exists to restrain conflict, human beings face a condition of profound insecurity.

The solution is the Leviathan.

A sovereign powerful enough to impose peace.

Hobbes understood something that modern libertarians sometimes neglect: liberty is of limited value when one’s life and property cannot be protected.

Order matters.

Security matters.

A political community cannot survive indefinitely without some means of settling disputes and enforcing law.

But Hobbes also leaves us with a disturbing question.

What happens when the sovereign acquires powers that previous rulers could scarcely have imagined?

Consider a state able to combine digital identity, financial records, communications data, artificial intelligence and automated administration.

Such technologies might improve public services, reduce fraud and make legitimate government more effective.

But their integration could also create unprecedented opportunities for surveillance and coercion.

A sovereign who once required soldiers, informants and magistrates to exercise authority might increasingly rely upon software.

The prison would no longer require visible walls.

The possibility of being monitored would be built into ordinary life.

Jeremy Bentham’s Panopticon, later made famous by Michel Foucault, offers an appropriate image: a system in which the possibility of observation encourages individuals to regulate their own behaviour.

The digital Leviathan would not necessarily announce itself through tyranny.

It might arrive through convenience.

A little less friction.

A little more security.

A little more efficiency.

And with every improvement, another small part of human independence might become dependent upon systems whose operation ordinary citizens neither understand nor control.

The most dangerous form of servitude may be the one that feels like convenience.

VI. Locke’s Rebellion: The Sovereign Exists for Man

But England produced another philosopher.

John Locke.

And Locke offered a radically different account of political authority.

For Locke, government does not create the fundamental rights of the individual.

It exists to protect them.

Life.

Liberty.

Property.

Political authority is legitimate because it serves these ends, not because it possesses unlimited power to determine what those ends should be.

When government systematically violates the trust placed in it, the people retain a right to resist and replace it.

This is not a licence for rebellion whenever a citizen dislikes a policy. Locke’s argument concerns serious and sustained abuses of political authority.

Nevertheless, the principle is revolutionary.

The citizen does not exist for the State. The State exists for the citizen.

Now consider this distinction in the digital age.

Who owns the money?

Who controls the identity?

Who possesses the data?

Who decides whether an individual may transact, communicate, organise or participate in economic life?

And perhaps most importantly, what happens when the citizen wishes to withdraw his consent?

If participation in ordinary society becomes practically impossible without submitting to a single technological infrastructure, consent begins to acquire a rather peculiar meaning.

One may technically remain free to refuse.

But at what cost?

Locke would surely recognise the problem.

Property rights are of limited value if ownership can be rendered meaningless through arbitrary administrative interference.

Freedom of conscience is compromised if the exercise of ordinary liberty depends upon continuous permission.

The sovereign who can extinguish practical independence has ceased to behave merely as a protector.

He has begun to behave as a proprietor.

VII. The New Politics of Digital Control

These questions are no longer speculative exercises confined to philosophy departments.

In Britain, the government’s proposed national Digital ID programme provoked substantial opposition and was eventually cancelled.

Yet other digital identity initiatives continue.

Meanwhile, debates about online age verification, financial surveillance, artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty are becoming increasingly important across the Western world.

None of this proves that a single global system of control is inevitable, or even that all these initiatives share a common political purpose.

They do not.

There are legitimate reasons for governments to verify identities, combat financial crime and secure digital services.

But the existence of legitimate purposes does not eliminate the possibility of illegitimate uses.

The question is not whether technology should be used.

It is whether the architecture of modern society should make the exercise of fundamental freedoms permanently dependent upon centralised permission.

The issue becomes especially serious when political and technological power reinforce one another.

A government need not directly own every platform if private infrastructure becomes indispensable to public life.

Nor must every decision be explicitly political.

A person may discover that a bank account has been frozen, an online service withdrawn, or access to a platform denied through processes that are difficult to understand or challenge.

Sometimes such actions are justified.

Sometimes they are mistakes.

Sometimes they are abuses.

The essential constitutional question is whether meaningful remedies, alternatives and limits on power remain available.

A society that cannot answer that question has no business congratulating itself on its freedom.

VIII. Bitcoin and the Possibility of Exit

This brings us to one of the most remarkable technological developments of the modern age.

Bitcoin.

Its importance is not exhausted by speculation, investment returns or the endless arguments about its price.

Bitcoin represents an attempt to establish a monetary network that does not require a central issuer to validate every transfer of value.

It introduces the possibility of holding and transferring an asset through a system whose rules are enforced by a distributed network rather than a single government or financial institution.

That is a remarkable political and philosophical innovation.

Not because Bitcoin abolishes power.

It does not.

Not because it makes its users immune from law, taxation, market volatility or coercion.

It does not.

And certainly not because purchasing Bitcoin somehow makes a person virtuous.

It does nothing of the sort.

Its deeper significance lies in the possibility of exit.

The ability to possess something outside the direct liabilities of a commercial bank.

The ability to participate in a monetary network without requiring a central issuer’s approval.

The possibility, however imperfect, of establishing financial independence from particular institutions.

For Locke, property was fundamental to liberty.

For the modern citizen, the question of who ultimately controls one’s property is becoming inseparable from the question of who controls the technological systems through which property is held and transferred.

But there is an important qualification.

Bitcoin alone cannot restore a civilisation.

A man may possess his own private keys and remain every bit as spiritually empty as the Last Man.

He may be financially independent and culturally illiterate.

He may escape one form of dependency only to surrender himself to greed, isolation or technological obsession.

A sovereign wallet does not create a sovereign soul.

Which brings us to the real challenge.

IX. The Return of the Sacred

Roger Scruton understood something that modern political philosophy too often neglects.

Human beings do not live by abstract rights alone.

They inhabit homes.

They inherit languages.

They belong to families, neighbourhoods, institutions and nations.

They encounter meaning through architecture, music, worship, custom, loyalty and the memory of those who came before them.

A society is not simply a collection of autonomous individuals negotiating contractual arrangements.

It is also an inheritance.

And inheritance carries obligations.

The digital Leviathan threatens to flatten these distinctions.

Not necessarily through an explicit programme to abolish them, but through a mode of thinking that increasingly treats every attachment as interchangeable and every institution as a system to be optimised.

The family becomes a demographic category.

The nation becomes an administrative territory.

The university becomes a supplier of labour-market qualifications.

The church becomes a heritage asset.

And beauty becomes a matter of personal preference, without any claim upon our conduct.

What is lost is not merely tradition.

It is the recognition that certain things deserve our reverence precisely because they cannot be reduced to their utility.

The ancient Greeks knew this.

The builders of Chartres knew this.

The artists of Renaissance Florence knew this.

Their greatest achievements were not produced by asking how human beings could be made more economically useful.

They were produced by asking what human beings might become.

This is why any serious resistance to technological domination must be cultural and spiritual before it is merely technical.

We must recover the capacity to distinguish freedom from appetite, excellence from equality of outcome, education from training, and civilisation from administration.

We must rebuild institutions that cultivate character rather than merely process individuals.

We must teach our children not simply how to earn a living, but how to judge what makes a life worth living.

And we must recover the confidence to create things of lasting beauty.

Not everything valuable can be priced.

Not everything meaningful can be measured.

Not everything sacred can be managed.

X. Two Futures

We are approaching a profound choice.

One possible future offers extraordinary material efficiency.

It promises seamless identification, frictionless transactions, automated government, predictive administration and an ever-expanding capacity to organise human affairs.

Some of these developments may be genuinely beneficial.

But if they are pursued without constitutional restraint or a serious account of human flourishing, they could produce a civilisation in which freedom survives as a word while independence disappears as a practical possibility.

The alternative is not a return to the Stone Age.

Nor is it the abolition of the State.

It is the deliberate construction of a society in which technological power remains subordinate to human purposes.

A society of strong families, independent institutions, protected property, meaningful local communities and constitutional government.

A society in which people can own their tools rather than merely rent access to them.

In which financial and digital systems permit genuine alternatives.

In which artificial intelligence serves human judgement rather than replacing it.

And in which education is once again concerned with cultivating the soul.

There is a temptation to imagine this as a simple contest between globalism and nationalism, or centralisation and decentralisation.

But the deeper struggle cuts across those familiar divisions.

A decentralised society can still be spiritually barren.

A traditional society can still become oppressive.

And a technologically advanced society need not become tyrannical.

The decisive question is what conception of man governs the whole.

Is man an end in himself, capable of truth, excellence, responsibility and transcendence?

Or is he merely material to be organised?

XI. The Last Man or the Free Man

Nietzsche understood that nihilism would not necessarily announce itself through catastrophe.

It might arrive through comfort.

Through the gradual abandonment of difficult aspirations.

Through the replacement of courage with safety, judgement with procedure, and greatness with the universal demand that nobody be disturbed.

Heidegger understood that technology could conceal Being precisely by making the world endlessly available for our use.

Hobbes understood the necessity of order.

Locke understood the necessity of limiting the power that provides it.

And Scruton understood that liberty without belonging may leave us with little worth defending.

Taken together, these thinkers present a challenge far greater than any argument about digital identification or central-bank money.

They ask whether Western man still possesses the spiritual resources required to remain free.

For freedom is not merely the absence of chains.

It is the capacity to govern oneself.

To inherit something worthy and improve upon it.

To resist the seductions of comfort.

To accept responsibility.

To create beauty.

To seek truth even when truth demands sacrifice.

We may yet discover that the most consequential political division of the coming century is not between Left and Right, nor even between capitalism and socialism.

It is between those who believe that human beings exist to serve an increasingly sophisticated system and those who insist that every legitimate system must ultimately serve human flourishing.

Bitcoin may provide one instrument of independence.

Decentralised technology may provide others.

Tradition may preserve forms of wisdom that modern institutions have forgotten.

But none of these will matter unless we first recover the human being who is capable of using them well.

The future will not be saved by a blockchain alone.

It will not be saved by an election, an algorithm or another administrative reform.

It will be saved, if at all, by people who remember that civilisation is not a machine, that liberty requires character, and that the highest achievements of humanity cannot be reduced to data.

The Leviathan may learn to count every transaction, classify every citizen and predict every movement.

But it cannot tell us why the Parthenon is beautiful.

It cannot tell us why Bach moves the soul.

It cannot explain why a man should risk his life for his family, his country or his convictions.

And it cannot manufacture the greatness of spirit upon which every civilisation ultimately depends.

The great question of our age is whether man will remain the master of his creations, or become the raw material from which they construct their world.

The answer will determine whether the twenty-first century becomes the beginning of another great civilisation — or merely the most efficiently administered decline in human history.