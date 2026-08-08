A good act is not good merely because it is well intended. A good act is good because its intentions are worthy and its consequences contribute to human flourishing.

There are few beliefs more deeply embedded in the modern Western mind than this: if our intentions are good, then our actions are moral. We teach it to children. We repeat it in politics. We hear it from governments, universities, charities and international organisations. The vocabulary changes. Compassion. Equality. Inclusion. Diversity. Human rights. Humanitarianism.

But beneath the vocabulary lies a remarkably consistent assumption: a policy is morally legitimate because it proceeds from noble motives. And once that assumption has been established, something curious happens.

To question the policy is to risk appearing to question the virtue from which it arose. The discussion moves away from whether the policy works and towards whether the person questioning it is sufficiently compassionate. Good intentions become a kind of moral shield.

But what if good intentions are only the beginning of morality rather than its fulfilment? What if a genuinely moral action must satisfy two tests?

First: was it undertaken for the right reasons?

Second: what did it bring into being?

We would never judge an engineer solely by the nobility of his intentions. If the bridge collapses, we do not congratulate him because he sincerely wished it to stand. We do not judge a surgeon solely by his compassion. If a treatment repeatedly makes patients worse, we do not continue prescribing it simply because the doctor’s motives were humane.

Reality matters.

Results matter.

Failure matters.

And yet, in politics, we have become remarkably reluctant to apply this elementary standard. Policies fail and we defend their intentions. Institutions underperform and we praise their values. Social problems worsen and we insist that the principles behind our policies remain unquestionable.

The result is a peculiar form of moral reasoning in which the purity of the intention can become more important than the reality of the outcome. This is not merely a political problem. It is a philosophical one. And to understand it, we must return to Immanuel Kant.

Part I — The Kantian Inheritance

Every civilisation eventually confronts the same question:

What makes an action good?

For Aristotle, morality was inseparable from human flourishing. The purpose of ethics was not simply to establish rules that individuals must obey. It was to cultivate character: courage, justice, temperance, generosity and practical wisdom. The good life was something that had to be lived. It could not be reduced to obedience to an abstract formula.

The moral life therefore required judgement. Aristotle’s phronesis—practical wisdom—meant understanding what a situation demanded and acting appropriately within its particular circumstances. There were no moral shortcuts. The statesman could not simply consult a universal rule and be finished. He had to understand people, institutions, circumstances and consequences.

Kant’s project was different.

Writing during the Enlightenment, he sought a foundation for morality that could stand independently of custom, tradition and religious authority.

His solution was reason. Human beings are rational creatures. Reason is universal. Therefore moral law must possess a universal character. His categorical imperative famously asks us to act only according to those principles that we could rationally will to become universal laws.

The attraction of this idea is obvious. It provides morality with a degree of certainty. It protects the individual against arbitrary power. It insists that human beings possess dignity and should never be treated merely as instruments for somebody else’s purposes. These are achievements for which the West has good reason to be grateful.

But there is a difficulty.

Kant’s moral philosophy places enormous weight upon the intention and principle from which an action proceeds. The morally worthy action is the action performed from duty. The moral law does not become true because it happens to produce pleasant consequences. Its authority comes from reason itself.

And here we encounter the beginning of the problem. The more morality is located in abstract principle, the easier it becomes to separate moral judgement from the world in which the principle is actually applied.

The principle becomes pure. Reality becomes complicated. And when reality contradicts the principle, there is a temptation to blame reality.

Nietzsche recognised this danger. His objection to Kant was not that morality was unnecessary. It was that morality could not be understood independently of life.

Nietzsche repeatedly challenged philosophers who treated morality as though it were a timeless object discovered by reason and then imposed upon humanity. He wanted to know where moral values came from, what psychological needs they served, and what kinds of human beings they produced.

This is the crucial distinction.

Kant asks:

Can this principle be willed as a universal law?

Nietzsche asks:

What does this principle do to life?

That is a radically different question.

Nietzsche’s concern was not simply whether an action produced pleasure or pain. In this respect he is not a utilitarian, and it would be a mistake to turn him into one. John Stuart Mill asks whether actions promote happiness and reduce suffering.

Nietzsche asks something deeper:

What kind of human being does a morality cultivate?

What kind of culture does it produce?

Does it encourage courage, responsibility, creativity and self-overcoming?

Does it produce confidence, excellence and vitality?

Or does it cultivate passivity, resentment, conformity and dependence?

For Nietzsche, the highest question is not simply whether an action produces a pleasant consequence.

It is what kind of life it brings into being.

This is why his critique remains relevant. A morality can possess beautiful intentions and still produce an ugly world. And when that happens, the moral philosopher has an obligation to look again.

Part II — The Consequential Test

Every moral philosophy eventually leaves the lecture theatre.

Sooner or later it enters a hospital.

A housing office.

A police station.

A courtroom.

A school.

A family.

A neighbourhood.

This is where philosophy encounters reality. And reality is remarkably indifferent to our intentions.

Britain provides an instructive case.

Consider housing.

As of 31 March 2025, 1.34 million households were on local authority housing registers in England, the highest figure since 2014. More than 125,000 households were in temporary accommodation at the beginning of 2025, while government figures have separately highlighted more than 165,000 children living in temporary accommodation.

There is no intellectually serious argument that these problems have one cause.

Britain has under-built for decades.

Planning restrictions matter.

The structure of the housing market matters.

The loss and replacement of social housing matter.

Construction costs matter.

Interest rates matter.

Demographic change matters.

All of these factors belong in the explanation.

But so does population growth.

That should not be controversial.

Every additional person requires somewhere to live. Every additional family requires a home. Every additional household creates additional demand.

The question is therefore not whether immigration is intrinsically immoral. It is whether a government can substantially alter the size and composition of the population without asking whether the housing stock, infrastructure and public services can accommodate that change.

That is not prejudice. It is planning. And planning is one of the forms that responsibility takes in political life.

Indeed, the government’s own housing documents acknowledge the scale of the supply problem. Its 2025 housing strategy described the country as having failed to build enough social and affordable housing for decades, while identifying more than 1.3 million people waiting for social housing and more than 165,000 children in temporary accommodation.

This is precisely where good intentions encounter arithmetic. A government may sincerely wish to be generous. It may sincerely wish to welcome people. It may sincerely believe that openness is morally preferable to restriction.

But sincerity does not create houses.

The moral question therefore cannot end with the intention. It must continue into the consequences.

The NHS and the Problem of Capacity

The same principle applies to healthcare.

The NHS is perhaps the clearest expression of Britain’s moral commitment to universal provision. The principle is simple and powerful: access to healthcare should depend upon need rather than wealth. There is something deeply civilised about that idea.

But hospitals are not abstractions.

They require doctors.

Nurses.

Beds.

Operating theatres.

Ambulances.

Diagnostic equipment.

And time.

As of March 2026, the NHS elective waiting list stood at approximately 7.11 million patients. NHS England has made substantial progress in reducing the list, but millions of people still await treatment. During the winter of 2025–26, more than 9.1 million A&E attendances were recorded between November and February—the busiest winter on record—and ambulance call-outs exceeded 3.2 million.

Again, there is no honest argument that immigration alone explains this.

The NHS faces an ageing population.

Workforce shortages.

Long-term structural problems.

The consequences of the pandemic.

Industrial action.

Changing patterns of disease.

And many other pressures.

But the existence of multiple causes does not make population growth irrelevant.

A responsible government must consider the interaction between population, demand and capacity.

If the population increases, demand for healthcare increases.The moral responsibility is therefore not to blame newcomers for an overloaded NHS.

It is to ask whether policymakers have expanded capacity sufficiently to meet the population they have chosen to govern. That distinction matters. The first is scapegoating. The second is statesmanship.

And this is precisely where the modern liberal mind can become confused. It is possible to hold two propositions simultaneously:

People have human dignity and deserve compassion.

And:

Governments must consider the consequences of population policy for the people already dependent upon public institutions.

There is no contradiction between these statements.

Indeed, refusing to consider the second may ultimately undermine the first.

Because when institutions become overloaded, everyone suffers.

The newcomer suffers.

The existing citizen suffers.

The doctor suffers.

The nurse suffers.

The patient waiting for treatment suffers.

Good intentions have not disappeared.

But good intentions have collided with capacity. And when that happens, morality must engage with reality.

Immigration and the Scale of the Experiment

Immigration provides perhaps the clearest illustration of the distance between abstract principle and practical consequence.

Britain has experienced an extraordinary transformation in migration levels.

Long-term net migration peaked at approximately 944,000 in the year ending March 2023. By the year ending December 2025, it had fallen to a provisional 171,000, following substantial changes to migration policy. The ONS estimates that total long-term immigration peaked at approximately 1.469 million in the year ending March 2023 before falling to around 813,000 in the year ending December 2025.

Those figures are remarkable. And they demonstrate something important.

Migration policy is not an immutable moral law. Governments can change it.

The numbers change.

The composition changes.

The consequences change.

Which means that immigration policy must be treated as policy.

And policy must be judged.

Not worshipped.

There are powerful arguments for immigration.

Migrants contribute skills, labour, entrepreneurship and cultural energy.

Britain has benefited enormously from people who came here and made this country their home.

There are also humanitarian obligations that no serious moral philosophy can simply dismiss.

But none of this answers the practical question.

What level of migration can a particular society absorb while maintaining social cohesion, housing affordability, functioning public services, effective integration and public confidence?

That question is neither racist nor xenophobic. It is a question every serious political community must eventually answer. The fact that it is difficult does not make it illegitimate. Indeed, the more difficult the question, the more important it is that we ask it.

Crime, Justice and the Need for Truth

The same principle becomes even more important when we turn to crime. Here the consequences are no longer abstract. They are sometimes irreversible.

A person assaulted cannot be restored to the moment before the assault. A family who loses a child cannot be compensated by a press release. A victim of rape cannot be made whole by a government explaining that its intentions were humanitarian.

This is why the state’s first moral responsibility is to protect its citizens. And protection requires something unfashionable in contemporary political discourse:

judgement.

The state must identify danger.

It must distinguish victim from perpetrator.

It must enforce the law.

It must learn from failure.

And above all, it must tell the truth.

This brings us to Southport.

On 29 July 2024, three young girls—Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe—were murdered in the attack at a children’s dance event. Ten others were physically injured, while many more continue to live with psychological consequences.

The tragedy led to one of the most intense public debates about policing, public safety and institutional failure in modern Britain.

But the most important point is what happened afterwards.

The Southport Inquiry’s first phase, published in April 2026, identified five fundamental failings in how the perpetrator’s risk was understood and managed and made 67 recommendations across government and public services.

The government’s response in July 2026 accepted all 67 recommendations. The inquiry identified systemic failings across health, social care, education, policing and youth justice, among other areas.

That is consequential reasoning.

It is the state admitting that good intentions, procedures and institutions are not enough.

Something went wrong.

Therefore something must change.

This is exactly how a healthy civilisation learns.

The lesson of Southport is not that every government policy preceding the attack was immoral.

Nor is it that every institutional failure can be attributed to immigration.

The lesson is more important.

Institutions must be judged by whether they successfully discharge the responsibilities entrusted to them.

If they fail, they must be willing to examine why.

That is the beginning of accountability.

Henry Nowak and the Perils of Ideology

The case of Henry Nowak raises another uncomfortable dimension of the same problem.

Nowak, an 18-year-old student, was fatally stabbed in Southampton in December 2025. Following the attack, questions arose over the police response at the scene, including the decision to arrest and handcuff Nowak despite his claims that he had been stabbed and could not breathe.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating two officers over potential gross misconduct. Its current investigation concerns whether officers failed to recognise that Nowak needed urgent medical attention and whether the decision to arrest and handcuff him was appropriate.

That investigation is ongoing.

Therefore we should resist the temptation to turn an unresolved case into a settled political conclusion.

But we should not avoid the philosophical question either.

What happens when an institution becomes so concerned with applying a particular interpretive framework that it loses sight of the individual standing in front of it?

The danger exists on every side of politics.

An institution can become obsessed with crime statistics and forget the human being.

It can become obsessed with race and forget impartiality.

It can become obsessed with procedure and forget judgement.

It can become obsessed with ideology and forget reality.

The point is not that diversity training caused Nowak’s death. The evidence does not establish such a conclusion.

The point is that any institutional doctrine must remain subordinate to the actual purpose of the institution.

A police officer’s first responsibility at the scene of a violent incident is to establish what has happened, protect life and maintain public safety.

If a framework designed for one purpose interferes with those responsibilities, the framework must be examined.

Again:

What happened?

That is the question ideology dislikes.

Reality insists upon it.

The Problem of Crime Data

There is another reason consequences cannot be evaluated without truth.

We need data.

Yet the public debate over crime, ethnicity and immigration has become unusually contentious precisely because the available datasets do not always answer the questions citizens wish to ask.

The ONS confirmed in January 2026 that it does not hold aggregated crime statistics linking criminality to asylum-seeker or migrant status. Its published crime data do, however, include some breakdowns by personal characteristics such as ethnicity and country of birth. The Ministry of Justice separately publishes its Ethnicity and the Criminal Justice System statistics, covering victims, police activity, defendants and offender management.

This distinction matters.

It is tempting to say that government is “hiding the statistics”.

The reality is more complicated.

Some data simply are not collected in the form critics want.

Some are published.

Some are held by different departments.

Some have methodological limitations.

The Home Office has also expanded its publication of foreign-national-offender statistics following improvements to its data systems, including breakdowns by nationality, offence group and sentence length.

That is precisely why transparency matters.

If a question is important enough to influence public policy, the data necessary to answer it should, wherever practicable, be collected and published.

If the data are inadequate, improve the data.

If the methodology is flawed, improve the methodology.

If the conclusion is uncomfortable, confront the conclusion.

The answer to an inconvenient fact is not censorship.

It is better evidence.

A society confident in its principles should not fear statistics.

The Prison System

The prison system offers another example of consequences becoming impossible to ignore.

As of 31 March 2026, England and Wales held 87,342 prisoners.

Of those, 10,487 were foreign nationals, representing approximately 12 per cent of the prison population.

Foreign nationals accounted for around 18 per cent of first prison receptions during 2025.

These figures do not establish that immigration causes crime.

They do establish something more limited and more useful.

The criminal justice system must deal with the consequences of offending by people who are not British nationals.

That has implications for prisons, courts, probation, deportation and public expenditure.

The government has responded by improving the collection and publication of foreign-national-offender data and by expanding removal schemes.

Again, the philosophical lesson is not that foreigners are inherently dangerous.

It is that a state must remain capable of distinguishing between compassion and irresponsibility.

If a person has committed a serious crime, the moral obligation to protect the public does not disappear because the offender arrived under a humanitarian or immigration programme.

Nor does the obligation to treat the offender humanely disappear.

A civilised state must hold both truths simultaneously.

That is what practical wisdom looks like.

The Politics of Intention

Now the pattern becomes clearer.

The problem is not immigration alone.

It is not housing alone.

It is not the NHS.

It is not crime.

These are examples of a broader phenomenon.

The politics of intention.

The policy begins with a moral proposition. The proposition is noble. Therefore the policy is treated as noble. And because the policy is noble, criticism becomes morally suspect.

This pattern can be found across contemporary politics.

A climate policy may be justified by the desire to protect the planet. A welfare policy by the desire to protect the vulnerable. An education policy by the desire to achieve equality. A criminal justice reform by the desire to reduce inequality. An immigration policy by the desire to provide opportunity or refuge.

All of those intentions may be sincere. But sincerity does not guarantee success. And success is not guaranteed by moral vocabulary.

This is the point at which Nietzsche becomes indispensable. He forces us to ask:

What kind of world does this morality create?

Part III — Nietzsche’s Return to Life

Nietzsche is frequently presented as the philosopher who rejected morality.

That is too simple.

He rejected the assumption that morality could be understood independently of life.

His question was not simply whether an action produced pleasure or pain. He was interested in something deeper.

What does a value system make of human beings?

Does it encourage self-command?

Does it cultivate excellence?

Does it produce courage?

Does it encourage people to take responsibility for themselves and their communities?

Does it produce a culture capable of creating great things?

Or does it encourage resentment, passivity and conformity?

Nietzsche’s concern was therefore fundamentally cultural.

Every morality creates a human type.

Every morality creates institutions.

Every morality creates habits.

Every morality creates a civilisation.

That is why the consequences of morality cannot be ignored. The consequence is not merely whether an individual feels happier tomorrow. The consequence is the kind of world that gradually emerges when millions of people live according to a particular conception of the good.

This is why Nietzsche cannot simply be folded into utilitarianism. Mill asks us to maximise happiness. Nietzsche asks us to examine what our values do to the vitality and quality of human life. The distinction is profound.

A society could, in theory, maximise comfort while producing weak and dependent citizens.

It could minimise immediate suffering while extinguishing ambition.

It could eliminate risk while eliminating courage.

It could achieve equality by lowering excellence rather than raising opportunity.

Nietzsche would not consider those outcomes morally neutral. He would ask what had happened to the human being.

Aristotle’s Forgotten Wisdom

And here Nietzsche unexpectedly brings us back to Aristotle.

For all their differences, both thinkers understood something modern politics has increasingly forgotten:

character matters.

A civilisation cannot be sustained indefinitely by rules alone. It requires citizens capable of exercising judgement. It requires leaders capable of balancing competing goods. It requires people willing to accept responsibility.

This is why Aristotle’s phronesis deserves to return to the centre of political thought.

Practical wisdom is neither abstract idealism nor cynical pragmatism. It is the capacity to understand what a particular situation requires. The wise statesman does not ask only:

“What is the rule?”

He asks:

“What is the right thing to do here?”

That small word—here—changes everything. Because reality is particular. Human beings are particular. Institutions are particular. Cultures are particular. Circumstances change. A principle may be admirable while its application is disastrous.

Practical wisdom exists to navigate that gap. The liberal West has become extraordinarily good at articulating universal principles. It is less comfortable with the particular. Yet politics exists precisely in the particular.

A constitution must govern actual people. A hospital must treat actual patients. A police officer must respond to an actual emergency. A housing authority must house actual families. A government must govern an actual country with finite resources.

There is no abstract society. There is only society as it exists.

Heidegger and the Administrative Mind

This is also where Heidegger becomes relevant.

Heidegger’s criticism of modern technology was not simply a criticism of machines. He feared a deeper transformation in the way human beings perceive reality. The world increasingly becomes something to be ordered, measured, classified and managed.

Human beings become resources. Institutions become systems. Problems become datasets. Citizens become cases.

The danger is not bureaucracy itself. Complex societies require administration. The danger is when administration becomes a substitute for judgement. The bureaucratic mind asks whether the correct procedure has been followed. The statesman asks whether the human problem has been solved.

These are not the same question. And this is perhaps one of the deepest problems of modern liberal government. We have developed extraordinary administrative machinery while simultaneously losing confidence in judgement.

We trust the process. We trust the framework. We trust the institution.

But what happens when the framework produces a bad outcome? We often defend the framework rather than examine it. That is the politics of intention once again.

The process was fair, the objective was compassionate, the language was inclusive ergo the intention was good.

But the patient is still waiting, the family is still homeless, the victim is still dead, the community has still lost trust.

The consequence remains.

Compassion Requires Wisdom

There is a final distinction we must make. The alternative to abstract morality is not cruelty. The alternative to unlimited compassion is not indifference. The alternative to idealism is not cynicism.

The choice is not between kindness and realism. The mature position is to understand that kindness without wisdom can become cruel.

A doctor who refuses to change a failed treatment because she is emotionally attached to her original decision is not compassionate. She is negligent.

A government that refuses to alter a failing policy because it fears abandoning its moral principles is not necessarily virtuous. It may simply be incapable of learning.

True compassion requires attention to consequences.

If we genuinely care about the poor, we should care whether our policies leave more people poor. If we genuinely care about patients, we should care whether they receive treatment. If we genuinely care about victims, we should care whether the criminal justice system protects them. If we genuinely care about migrants, we should care whether integration succeeds. If we genuinely care about social cohesion, we should care whether rapid social change is producing division.

This is not the abandonment of morality. It is morality growing up.

The Moral Challenge

The deepest challenge facing the liberal West is therefore not that it has become too moral. It is that it has become too confident in one particular conception of morality.

A morality of intention.

A morality of universal principle.

A morality that often asks whether we have said the right thing before asking whether we have done the right thing.

But a civilisation cannot live permanently in the realm of intention. It must eventually inhabit the world it has created. And the world sends back information.

Housing waiting lists.

Hospital waiting lists.

Prison populations.

Crime statistics.

Population figures.

Public trust.

Institutional failures.

These are not distractions from morality. They are evidence relevant to moral judgement. To look at them is not to abandon principle. It is to take principle seriously enough to ask whether it is working.

Conclusion — Beyond Good Intentions

There is a temptation in political argument to choose between principle and consequence.

That is a mistake.

We need both.

Kant was right about something essential.

Intentions matter.

A civilisation that loses the distinction between good faith and malice has already abandoned morality.

But Nietzsche was right to insist that intention cannot be the final court of appeal.

A civilisation must eventually answer for what its values produce.

The good intention is the beginning of moral responsibility.

It is not the end.

If we sincerely wish to protect the vulnerable, we must examine whether our policies actually protect them.

If we sincerely wish to create equality, we must ask whether our policies actually create opportunity.

If we sincerely wish to welcome newcomers, we must ask whether our institutions can integrate them successfully.

If we sincerely wish to protect citizens, we must ask whether the state is actually capable of doing so.

And if the answer is no, we must possess the courage to change course.

That is not failure.

It is wisdom.

The tragedy of modern politics is that changing one’s mind is often treated as a sign of moral weakness.

But the opposite is true.

Only an ideology requires its adherents never to learn. A living political philosophy must remain capable of correction.

This is where Nietzsche’s challenge becomes unavoidable. He asks us to stop judging ourselves solely by the nobility of our intentions and to examine the human world those intentions are producing.

Are we creating stronger citizens or more dependent ones?

More confident communities or more fractured ones?

Greater responsibility or greater resentment?

More excellence or greater mediocrity?

More flourishing or merely more administration?

These questions cannot be answered by slogans.

They require judgement.

They require evidence.

They require courage.

And above all, they require the willingness to confront reality even when reality contradicts what we wanted to believe. Perhaps this is the moral challenge facing the liberal West.

Not to become less compassionate.

Not to abandon universal human dignity.

Not to retreat into tribalism or cynicism.

But to recover the older virtue that stood between rigid principle and naked self-interest:

prudence.

The wisdom to understand that the world is complicated.

The humility to recognise that we can be wrong.

The courage to revise our assumptions.

And the seriousness to judge political action by the human world it creates.

The West does not need fewer moral principles. It needs a deeper understanding of what it means to act morally. Because a good intention that repeatedly produces suffering cannot forever hide behind the goodness of the intention.

At some point, morality must look at the world before it and ask:

Is this what we meant to create?

If the answer is no, then the moral response is not to defend the intention more loudly. It is to change the action. That is the point at which morality becomes wisdom. That is the point at which principle meets reality.

And perhaps that is the lesson that Aristotle understood, that Kant elevated into universal law, and that Nietzsche demanded we recover:

Good intentions begin morality.

Good consequences do not make an action moral by themselves.

But a morality that refuses to care what its intentions bring into being has ceased to take responsibility for the world.

The future of the liberal West may therefore depend upon something surprisingly unfashionable:

the courage to judge ourselves by reality.

Not merely by what we believe.

Not merely by what we intend.

But by what we become.

And by what we make of the world entrusted to us.