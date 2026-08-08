Being and Politics

Being and Politics

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Richard Luthmann
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This is the moral fraud at the center of modern liberal government. Compassion becomes a shield. Inclusion becomes a spell. Diversity becomes a budget line. Human rights becomes a slogan used to excuse institutional collapse. Housing fails, hospitals jam, crime rises, social cohesion breaks, and the people responsible keep pointing to their intentions like a priest waving incense over wreckage. Reality is not bigotry. Arithmetic is not hatred. Consequences are not distractions from morality; they are evidence. A civilization that refuses to judge its policies by what they create has stopped governing and started performing. Good intentions are not enough. Results matter.

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