There is a lie at the heart of modern British politics.

It is repeated by ministers, civil servants, broadcasters, university lecturers, think tanks, and the ever-expanding class of professional moralists who populate our institutions. It is repeated so often that many people now accept it without scrutiny.

The lie is this:

Britain’s problem is a lack of fairness.

It is not.

Britain’s problem is a lack of production.

We are told the rich are not paying enough. That public services are underfunded. That the answer to every national failure is another department, another regulator, another tax rise, another redistribution scheme. The assumption behind all modern governance is simple: if only the state had more money, it could fix everything.

Yet the state has never had more money.

Government receipts are now roughly £1.23 trillion, equivalent to around 40% of GDP. Public spending stands at approximately £1.37 trillion, or nearly 45% of GDP. National debt sits at roughly £2.9 trillion, around 93% of GDP.

Pause for a moment and consider the enormity of this.

For every £100 created in the British economy, the government takes roughly £40, spends roughly £45, and borrows the difference.

This is not a small state reluctantly performing essential duties.

This is an immense redistributive machine.

And yet Britain feels increasingly broken.

Taxes rise. Services worsen. Crime spreads. Borders leak. Infrastructure decays. Housing becomes unattainable. Faith in institutions collapses.

The question any sane citizen should ask is not whether the state needs more resources.

It is this:

Where has all the money gone?

The answer lies partly in the growth of Britain’s managerial class.

The Civil Service now numbers approximately 540,000–550,000 employees, the largest since the post-war era. That is roughly one civil servant for every 120 people in Britain.

One might forgive such expansion if it corresponded with competence.

It does not.

The courts are clogged. The asylum system is overwhelmed. Policing confidence has collapsed. The NHS remains under extraordinary pressure despite record funding. Government projects routinely overrun and underdeliver.

What Britain has built is not an effective state.

It is a bureaucratic state.

There is a difference.

An effective state enforces laws, secures borders, punishes criminals, and protects citizens.

A bureaucratic state generates paperwork.

Britain has become astonishingly good at administration while becoming progressively worse at civilisation.

And this dysfunction is being financed by a remarkably small slice of society.

This is perhaps the least discussed fact in British politics.

The top 1% of income taxpayers contribute roughly 30% of all income tax receipts.

The top 10% contribute more than 60%.

In plain English: a relatively small productive minority is funding the modern British state.

These are the entrepreneurs, engineers, business owners, professionals, investors, and highly productive workers who still create taxable wealth.

They are asked to fund everything.

They pay for the welfare state.

They pay for the bureaucratic state.

They pay for debt servicing.

They pay for housing subsidies.

They pay for infrastructure.

They pay for failures they did not create.

And they are increasingly punished for succeeding.

The old British settlement rested on reciprocity.

Work hard.

Contribute.

Behave responsibly.

In return, the state provides order and opportunity.

But reciprocity cannot survive if too many take and too few give.

This is where the conversation becomes uncomfortable.

Britain now has more than 9 million economically inactive working-age adults.

Not all of these people are idle by choice, and serious societies should avoid lazy caricature. This group includes carers, disabled people, and those genuinely unable to work.

But numbers matter.

When millions of working-age adults are outside the labour force, the burden shifts onto fewer shoulders.

This is arithmetic, not ideology.

A welfare state can function only when dependency remains limited and temporary.

When dependency becomes structural, the system becomes unstable.

And Britain’s welfare state is no longer a modest safety net.

It has become a permanent architecture of dependency.

Universal Credit now sits at the centre of this architecture. Millions receive support through a complex web of allowances, housing support, disability payments, tax credits, and income assistance.

Migration intersects with this reality in ways politicians are often too frightened—or too dishonest—to discuss clearly.

First, some facts.

Asylum seekers waiting for decisions generally cannot claim Universal Credit because they are subject to No Recourse to Public Funds.

This point matters because the debate is often clouded by slogans.

But to stop there would be misleading.

Asylum seekers do receive state support.

They may receive:

accommodation

subsistence payments

healthcare

schooling for children

legal processing

translation support

appeals administration

The weekly cash support is approximately £49.18 per person, around £7 per day.

Predictably, defenders of the status quo cite this figure to dismiss concerns.

Seven pounds a day, they say. What’s the problem?

The problem is not the pocket money.

The problem is the system around it.

Accommodation.

Hotels.

Administration.

Security.

Legal costs.

Medical care.

Schooling.

Translation.

Appeals.

That is where costs explode.

Asylum claims remain historically high.

Approximately 93,525 people claimed asylum in the year ending March 2026.

At points of severe backlog, the asylum system exceeded 224,000 pending cases.

Each delay creates prolonged dependency.

The longer processing takes, the greater the cost.

And the deeper issue comes after asylum.

This is where public debate becomes deliberately confused.

Asylum seekers typically cannot access mainstream benefits.

Refugees can.

Once granted refugee status, individuals become eligible for:

Universal Credit

housing support

council services

social housing eligibility

welfare assistance

In other words, the cost burden shifts.

It moves from the Home Office to the wider welfare state.

Britain currently hosts approximately 515,700 refugees.

Studies suggest roughly 66% of refugees receive benefits, while employment rates among asylum-route arrivals remain comparatively low in the early years.

This is not merely a question of compassion.

It is a question of sustainability.

A society can welcome newcomers successfully only if those newcomers become productive participants in that society.

If large numbers remain dependent, then immigration becomes not an economic asset but a fiscal liability.

And then we arrive at housing—the pressure point of modern Britain.

There are approximately 1.29 million households on social housing waiting lists.

In London, the crisis is acute.

Young working Britons on decent salaries cannot buy homes.

Many cannot rent without sacrificing absurd proportions of income.

Families wait years for housing.

Yet demand continues to rise.

Politicians often insist migration has little effect on housing pressures.

This is implausible on its face.

Even if migrants are not receiving “preferential treatment,” every additional household increases competition in a supply-constrained market.

This is not prejudice.

It is mathematics.

Recent data shows:

social housing lettings to refugees rose from 0.4% in 2014/15 to 2.3% in 2024/25

approximately 4,700 refugee households received new lettings in 2024/25

15% of people in social housing were born outside the UK

new lettings to non-UK nationals rose from 6% to 10% over fifteen years

These numbers do not prove unfair allocation.

But they prove increased pressure.

And pressure matters.

Housing scarcity turns politics into zero-sum conflict.

Every house allocated to one household is unavailable to another.

Every taxpayer-funded subsidy requires another taxpayer.

This brings us to the central problem.

Modern Britain increasingly resembles a society divided between two classes.

Not left and right.

Not rich and poor.

Not native and migrant.

Producers and dependents.

Those who create wealth.

And those whose livelihoods increasingly depend on the transfer of wealth.

No civilisation survives indefinitely when the balance tips too far toward extraction.

History is full of states that consumed themselves from within.

Rome taxed productive provinces into exhaustion.

Late empires often grew administratively bloated before they collapsed.

Declining societies tend to confuse redistribution with wealth creation.

You cannot redistribute what nobody produces.

That is the great taboo of modern Britain.

The productive class is not infinite.

There is a limit to how much taxation, regulation, inflation, moral condemnation, and administrative burden productive citizens will tolerate.

And once that class disengages—through capital flight, emigration, reduced investment, or simple withdrawal—the system breaks.

Because welfare is not self-funding.

Government departments do not generate wealth.

Benefits offices do not create prosperity.

Bureaucracy does not build civilisation.

People do.

Workers do.

Builders do.

Inventors do.

Entrepreneurs do.

Investors do.

Civilisation rests on productive energy.

The deepest dishonesty in modern politics is pretending this energy can be endlessly extracted without consequence.

It cannot.

Britain’s crisis is therefore not simply immigration.

Nor merely welfare.

Nor merely state inefficiency.

It is the collision of all three.

An expanding administrative state.

An expanding welfare state.

A shrinking productive base.

That is the formula for national decline.

And the productive minority is beginning to ask a question no government should ever want its citizens to ask:

Why are we paying ever more into a system that increasingly gives us less?

When enough people ask that question, the social contract is no longer strained.

It is broken.