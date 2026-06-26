Being and Politics

Being and Politics

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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A society cannot punish builders and then wonder why nothing gets built. Britain’s productive class pays, complies, absorbs, subsidizes, and gets lectured by the same bureaucratic class that fails upward. Meanwhile, millions sit outside the labor force, the asylum system bleeds money through process, housing becomes zero-sum, and every problem becomes another demand on taxpayers. This is how nations rot: not by poverty alone, but by rewarding dependency, importing pressure, expanding administration, and treating the productive as livestock. The social contract breaks when citizens ask the fatal question: why pay more for a country that gives less?

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