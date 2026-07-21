Being and Politics

Being and Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

The coming divide will not be between humans and machines. It will be between men who use machines to become sharper and men who use them to become softer. The Last Man will ask AI to spare him struggle, judgment, memory, discipline, and risk. The higher man will use AI as a lever to think deeper, build faster, learn harder, and create more beautifully. That is the civilizational choice. Technology amplifies whatever character commands it. A lazy society gets synthetic comfort. A noble society gets renaissance. The question is not whether AI becomes godlike. It is whether humans become worthy of the tool.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Being and Politics
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Being and Politics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture