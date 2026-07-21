“Man is something that shall be overcome.”

— Friedrich Nietzsche

The Industrial Revolution multiplied the strength of the human body.

Artificial intelligence promises to multiply the power of the human mind.

Steam engines replaced muscle. AI increasingly replaces memory, calculation, translation, coding, design, research, and even elements of creativity. For the first time in history, mankind is confronting a technology that appears to rival the very faculties through which we have long defined ourselves.

The question dominating our age is therefore understandable.

Will artificial intelligence replace us?

It is also the wrong question.

Nietzsche would have asked a far more unsettling one.

What will artificial intelligence allow us to become?

The future will not be determined by the intelligence of our machines.

It will be determined by the character of the people who use them.

From Knowing to Becoming

Western civilisation has always measured education by accumulation.

We reward those who remember the most.

Who calculate the fastest.

Who master the greatest quantity of information.

Artificial intelligence quietly dismantles this hierarchy.

Today, anyone with an internet connection possesses immediate access to more knowledge than Aristotle, Aquinas, Newton or Einstein accumulated in an entire lifetime.

Soon, AI will retrieve, organise and explain that knowledge almost instantaneously.

The scarcity is no longer information.

The scarcity is wisdom.

This returns us to Nietzsche’s central insight.

Morality—and indeed human greatness—has never been about possession.

It has always been about transformation.

The question is no longer:

“How much do you know?”

It is:

“What kind of person are you becoming?”

Knowledge has become abundant.

Character has become rare.

The New Temptation of the Last Man

Nietzsche’s most haunting creation was not the Übermensch.

It was the Last Man.

The Last Man desires comfort above greatness.

Security above freedom.

Entertainment above meaning.

He avoids struggle because struggle demands sacrifice.

He possesses every convenience but no ambition.

Nietzsche imagined him before electricity illuminated every home.

Before smartphones occupied every pocket.

Before algorithms curated every opinion.

Before artificial intelligence offered to perform much of our thinking for us.

Yet his description feels almost prophetic.

Every generation invents tools.

Our generation risks inventing excuses.

Why wrestle with a difficult philosophical text when an AI can summarise it?

Why labour over a first draft when a machine can write one?

Why cultivate memory when everything can be retrieved instantly?

Why endure uncertainty when predictive algorithms promise an answer?

None of these technologies is inherently corrupting.

The corruption begins when convenience replaces cultivation.

The danger is not that AI becomes intelligent.

It is that humanity becomes intellectually passive.

The Last Man does not emerge because machines think.

He emerges because people cease to.

Nietzsche’s Challenge Has Become More Demanding

Many assume Nietzsche celebrated power because he admired domination.

This misunderstands him entirely.

The greatest conquest was never political.

It was personal.

To overcome oneself.

To transform chaos into discipline.

Impulse into purpose.

Talent into excellence.

Artificial intelligence does not abolish this challenge.

It intensifies it.

If machines perform routine intellectual labour, then human beings are liberated—not from effort—but from lesser effort.

Every civilisation asks its people a defining question.

Ours may simply be this:

What will you do with the time and intelligence that technology has returned to you?

History offers two answers.

Civilisations decline when comfort becomes their highest value.

They flourish when leisure becomes the soil from which philosophy, science, architecture, music and statesmanship grow.

The Greeks did not produce Socrates because life was easy.

Nor Florence Michelangelo because it was comfortable.

Greatness requires freedom.

But it also requires discipline.

Technology can provide the first.

Only character provides the second.

Heidegger’s Warning

If Nietzsche diagnosed Europe’s spiritual illness, Martin Heidegger examined the deeper logic of modern technology.

He warned that technology is dangerous not primarily because of what it builds, but because of how it teaches us to see.

Modern technology encourages us to regard everything as a resource.

Forests become timber reserves.

Rivers become hydroelectric potential.

Human beings become economic units.

Education becomes credential production.

Relationships become networks.

Even thinking risks becoming another process to optimise.

Heidegger called this enframing (Gestell): a mode of revealing in which the world appears only in terms of utility and efficiency.

Artificial intelligence magnifies this temptation.

If every question can be answered instantly, we may forget that some questions deserve years of contemplation.

If every decision can be optimised, we may forget that the highest human choices cannot be reduced to calculation.

Love.

Justice.

Beauty.

Courage.

Sacrifice.

Meaning.

No algorithm can determine their worth.

The danger of AI is therefore not simply automation.

It is that we begin to understand ourselves as machines among machines.

The Renaissance We Have Forgotten

Yet pessimism is not inevitable.

History suggests another possibility.

The printing press did not destroy scholarship.

It transformed it.

The telescope did not replace astronomers.

It extended their vision.

The microscope did not eliminate biology.

It created entirely new sciences.

Artificial intelligence belongs to the same lineage.

Imagine Leonardo da Vinci equipped with generative design tools.

Imagine Newton with modern simulation software.

Imagine Bach exploring harmonies with computational assistance.

None of these men would have mistaken the tool for the creator.

They would have demanded more of themselves because their tools made more possible.

Perhaps that is the true historical parallel.

The Renaissance was not born because Europe invented better technology.

It emerged because extraordinary individuals used new technologies to pursue truth, beauty and excellence.

AI could inaugurate another renaissance.

But only if it serves imagination rather than replacing it.

The New Aristocracy

Nietzsche often spoke of the “higher type,” language that can sound unsettling to modern ears.

Yet he was not describing hereditary privilege or political domination.

He was describing the cultivation of exceptional character.

The aristocracy of the future will not be determined by birth.

Nor by wealth.

Nor even by intelligence.

Artificial intelligence will increasingly democratise access to knowledge.

The decisive distinction will lie elsewhere.

Those who use AI to avoid thinking.

And those who use it to think more deeply.

Those who outsource judgment.

And those who refine it.

Those who become dependent upon the machine.

And those who master it without surrendering themselves to it.

This will be the defining hierarchy of the twenty-first century.

Not between humans and machines.

But between different kinds of human beings.

The Return of Virtue

For over two millennia, philosophers have argued about the nature of virtue.

Aristotle believed excellence arose through disciplined habit.

Nietzsche believed greatness required perpetual self-overcoming.

Heidegger insisted that authentic existence demanded a thoughtful relationship with technology rather than unquestioning submission to it.

Remarkably, all three converge upon the same conclusion.

Information alone does not make us wise.

Power alone does not make us noble.

Technology alone does not make us free.

The defining virtues of the age of artificial intelligence may therefore look surprisingly ancient.

Judgment.

Temperance.

Courage.

Patience.

Humility.

The discipline to know when to consult the machine—and when to wrestle with a problem alone.

In an era where intelligence is increasingly available on demand, wisdom becomes the truly scarce resource.

Beyond the Machine

Artificial intelligence can answer questions.

It cannot decide which questions are worth asking.

It can generate arguments.

It cannot determine what is just.

It can imitate creativity.

It cannot experience wonder.

It can predict preferences.

It cannot choose ideals.

These remain irreducibly human acts.

The machine may become our greatest instrument.

It must never become our highest authority.

Becoming More Human

There is a profound irony at the heart of artificial intelligence.

The more machines master the skills we once considered uniquely human, the more clearly we see what truly distinguishes us.

Not memory.

Not calculation.

Not even raw intelligence.

But the capacity to choose what is worth pursuing.

To shape character.

To seek truth rather than mere information.

To sacrifice comfort for greatness.

Nietzsche never asked humanity to preserve itself.

He asked it to transcend itself.

Artificial intelligence does not invalidate that challenge.

It magnifies it.

Every generation inherits new tools.

Ours has inherited something unprecedented: a technology that mirrors aspects of human intelligence itself.

Whether that intelligence produces a civilisation of passive consumers or a new renaissance of creators depends on a choice no machine can make for us.

The question facing the twenty-first century is therefore not whether artificial intelligence will surpass humanity.

It is whether humanity will finally become worthy of the extraordinary powers it has placed in its own hands.

For Nietzsche, the future was never guaranteed.

It had to be created.

So too with ours.

The machine stands before us like every great invention in history: neither saviour nor destroyer, but an amplifier of human possibility.

The enduring question remains the one Nietzsche posed more than a century ago:

What are you becoming?