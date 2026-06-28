Being and Politics

Being and Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
13h

Yes it’s very important to learn from history I think

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

A civilization that stops forming character should not be surprised when citizens become fluent in grievance but weak in discipline. Schools once understood that education meant more than information transfer or self-expression. It meant punctuality, restraint, courage, duty, reverence, and responsibility practiced until they became habits. That older model was imperfect, but it knew something our therapeutic age forgets: virtue requires training. Emotion is not truth. Explanation is not exoneration. Identity is not character. Aristotle’s challenge is brutal and necessary. We become what we repeatedly choose. A society that refuses to teach will eventually reap what it tolerates.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Being and Politics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture