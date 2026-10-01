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Nick Griffin's avatar
Nick Griffin
Oct 1

The right-wing capitalist/materialist fantasy that, with a bit of mumbo-jumbo about 'British values', we're all essentially the same consumer units, is as ridiculous as the Marxist materialist fantasy that the workers of the world are all the same. None of it will end well, and that's much clearer now than in 1968, when Enoch Powell gave us the first warning.

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Yoga and the west's avatar
Yoga and the west
Oct 1

Loyalty is a virtue. Tolerance is its opposite.

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