A couple of years ago, Fraser Nelson was positively fizzing about Britain’s achievement as a multi-faith democracy.

In July 2024 he proclaimed Britain “the world’s most successful multi-faith democracy.” It was one of those articles characteristic of the late multicultural age: not so much an argument as an enumeration.

Look! A Hindu prime minister.

Look! A Muslim mayor.

Look! A Buddhist home secretary.

Look! The Chief Rabbi sleeping at Buckingham Palace because the King did not want him to have to travel on the Sabbath.

And look! Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish representatives participating in the coronation of a Christian monarch.

Behold Britain.

Nelson really did cite these examples. He also praised the King’s attempt to position the monarchy as a friend and protector of Britain’s different religions, arguing that at a moment when religious belief itself was declining, Britain had a common interest in defending people’s freedom to “live, love and worship” as they wished.

Fraser Nelson — Britain is still the world’s most successful multi-faith democracy

There is something wonderfully modern about this conception of a country.

Britain is no longer principally a civilisation, an inheritance, a history or even a people. It becomes a PowerPoint presentation.

Hindu: tick.

Muslim: tick.

Jewish: tick.

Buddhist: tick.

Sikh: tick.

Diversity achieved.

Nobody appears terribly interested in asking whether these beliefs are compatible with one another, whether some contain political demands which conflict with liberal society, whether communities remain loyal to religious or overseas political identities, or what happens when imported sectarian disputes cease being theoretical and start appearing on British streets.

The presence of difference is itself regarded as proof of success.

This is an extraordinarily convenient definition of success.

Defender of What, Exactly?

King Charles has spent decades talking about the monarchy’s relationship with Britain’s different faiths. The old controversy over whether the sovereign should be understood more broadly as a “defender of faith” rather than merely Defender of the Faith reflected his desire to acknowledge Britain’s religious pluralism.

But the constitutional reality remains stubbornly unfashionable.

Britain has an established church.

The monarch is its Supreme Governor.

The coronation remains fundamentally Christian.

And the King’s title remains Defender of the Faith.

These things are not embarrassing historical typing errors. They tell us something about the civilisation from which the British state emerged.

Yet our establishment increasingly behaves as though acknowledging this inheritance too enthusiastically would constitute an act of aggression against everybody who arrived subsequently.

Hence the peculiar transformation of tolerance.

Tolerance once meant something difficult and valuable.

Europe discovered, after centuries of religious bloodshed, that Catholics and Protestants could not continue murdering one another indefinitely over theology. Toleration became one of liberalism’s great political achievements precisely because people who profoundly disagreed learned to coexist.

But notice the distinction.

Tolerance did not originally mean that every belief must be celebrated.

It certainly did not mean that every religious doctrine must be declared equally compatible with liberal democracy.

And it did not mean that the host society must become progressively less confident about its own traditions in order to demonstrate its tolerance towards everybody else’s.

That is not tolerance.

It is cultural self-abnegation masquerading as magnanimity.

Then Leicester Happened

There is a slight difficulty with the PowerPoint version of multiculturalism.

Human beings stubbornly refuse to behave like PowerPoint slides.

In Leicester in 2022, serious violence erupted involving groups from Hindu and Muslim backgrounds.

This wasn’t merely the fevered imagination of multiculturalism’s critics. The subsequent independent inquiry described the violence as unprecedented in Britain, deeply damaging to relations between communities and preventable. Importantly, it found members of both Hindu and Muslim communities among the victims and perpetrators and identified disinformation as an important accelerant.

Independent Leicester Inquiry — Report

So much for the comforting idea that transporting populations into the same geographical space automatically dissolves the disputes they or their ancestors brought with them.

It doesn’t.

Sometimes the old disputes simply acquire British postcodes.

This ought to have provoked a serious national discussion about multiculturalism.

Instead Britain performed its usual ritual.

Community leaders appeared.

Politicians appealed for calm.

Everyone condemned “division.”

Nobody wished to dwell for very long on the obvious philosophical problem: what happens to a multicultural state when substantial numbers of its citizens increasingly understand themselves through communal identities rather than through a common national one?

That question is considerably more important than whether the government has appointed the correct number of people from each religion.

And Then There Is John Cleese

Consider John Cleese.

Whatever else one thinks about Cleese’s recent pronouncements on Islam—and some have been extremely sweeping—religious irreverence is hardly a late-career innovation for a member of Monty Python.

Mocking Christianity, bishops, religious authority and theological absurdity was once regarded as evidence of Britain’s enviable liberalism.

Apparently the rules have become rather more complicated.

The Muslim news and commentary site 5Pillars has explicitly argued that Cleese should be de-platformed, accusing him of misinformation and anti-Muslim rhetoric after comments including his assertion that the Qur’an was about acquiring power, killing infidels and imposing Islam.

5Pillars — Why John Cleese should be de-platformed

There is an important distinction here which Britain seems increasingly incapable of maintaining.

Muslims are entitled to exactly the same protection from violence and discrimination as everyone else.

Islam is entitled to exactly the same protection from criticism as Christianity.

Which is to say: none.

A religion is a collection of claims about God, morality, humanity, sexuality, law and society. Those claims may be examined, ridiculed, challenged and rejected.

That principle used to be obvious.

Indeed, we once called it liberalism.

The Brotherhoods Arrive

Meanwhile another phenomenon has emerged.

In Birmingham, masked activists associated with the group Deen1fied were filmed putting up “Zionists Not Welcome” signs around the city during the controversy surrounding Aston Villa’s match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Jewish Chronicle — “Zionists Not Welcome” signs in Birmingham

Here we encounter another feature of the multi-faith utopia.

Britain has spent decades telling everyone that their religious and communal identities should be celebrated, organised, funded, represented and politically recognised.

Then we express astonishment when some people actually organise themselves politically around their religious and communal identities.

What exactly did we expect?

If society continually tells people that their primary identity is Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Jewish, black, white or anything else, why should we be surprised when some eventually begin acting politically as Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Jews, blacks or whites?

The alternative is the unfashionable thing called citizenship.

It requires something rather more demanding than coexistence.

It requires a shared political home.

The Imported Argument

The Jewish-Muslim dimension demonstrates the problem particularly starkly.

Britain is now expected to absorb the political and religious consequences of conflicts thousands of miles away. Gaza, Israel, Pakistan, India and other overseas disputes reverberate through British streets, universities and elections.

British Jews have legitimate concerns about antisemitism. British Muslims have legitimate concerns about anti-Muslim hatred. Both phenomena exist, and neither becomes less serious because the other exists.

But a country cannot survive indefinitely as an arena in which every overseas grievance is reproduced domestically.

The purpose of British citizenship should be precisely the opposite.

It should gradually make the quarrels of somebody else’s homeland less important than responsibility towards one’s fellow citizens here.

Otherwise Britain ceases to be a nation and becomes merely a venue.

Lambeth Palace Provides the Punchline

And then, almost as though Providence had decided satire needed assistance, came Lambeth Palace.

In September 2026, Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally presented Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi with the Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation.

It was presented, magnificently, on the 25th anniversary of September 11.

There was one small difficulty.

It subsequently emerged that Ashrafi had said in 2007 that he would bestow upon Osama bin Laden the title Saifullah—“Sword of God”—for “serving Muslims by waging jihad against infidels.”

Lambeth Palace withdrew the award.

Sky News — Archbishop of Canterbury revokes award given to cleric who praised Osama bin Laden

You could employ a team of satirists for a year and struggle to improve upon this.

The Church of England, having spent decades worrying about whether Christianity might make non-Christians uncomfortable, managed to honour a cleric for interfaith reconciliation before discovering his previous praise for the architect of 9/11.

Further allegations subsequently emerged concerning Ashrafi’s connections to a blasphemy-related extortion operation in Pakistan. Ashrafi denied involvement, and those allegations should therefore be treated as allegations rather than established facts.

Indian Express — Report on Tahir Ashrafi and the Pakistan blasphemy allegations

But the award itself is revealing enough.

For this is the central problem with institutional multiculturalism.

Its representatives are frequently so desperate to locate the approved “community leader,” the moderate cleric, the interfaith ambassador and the diversity representative that their critical faculties appear to leave the building.

The label becomes more important than the substance.

Muslim cleric?

Interfaith?

Pakistan?

Reconciliation?

Splendid. Where’s the medal?

Apparently nobody thought to operate Google beforehand.

The Trouble With Tolerance

And here we reach the real problem.

Tolerance is not an unlimited moral virtue.

Nobody believes that it is.

We do not tolerate domestic violence.

We do not tolerate racial supremacy.

We do not tolerate forced marriage.

We do not tolerate intimidation.

We do not tolerate incitement to murder.

We do not tolerate theocracy.

So the interesting question has never been whether Britain should be tolerant.

The question is what Britain should tolerate.

A confident liberal civilisation says:

You may worship your God.

You may build your mosque, synagogue, temple or church.

You may wear your religious clothing.

You may raise your children in your religion.

You may attempt to persuade me that your God exists.

And I may tell you that I think your religion is nonsense.

I may mock it.

I may criticise its founder.

I may reject its morality.

I may prefer my civilisation to yours.

And none of this gives you the right to silence me.

That is genuine tolerance because it is reciprocal.

The modern British version increasingly appears to mean something different: the historic majority must demonstrate endless sensitivity towards minority religions while being encouraged to regard attachment to its own inheritance with embarrassment.

That arrangement cannot endure.

Britain Cannot Be an Interfaith Conference

None of this means that British Muslims, Hindus, Jews, Sikhs or Buddhists cannot be thoroughly British.

Millions plainly are.

Nor does the existence of extremists, sectarians or fanatics within any community establish collective guilt. Britain has produced plenty of home-grown lunatics without importing assistance.

The question is more fundamental.

What is the organising principle of the country?

Is Britain an historic nation into which newcomers are incorporated?

Or is it merely a geographical platform upon which indefinitely multiplying communities negotiate their competing identities?

Those are very different propositions.

The first can accommodate religious diversity because there remains something larger into which diversity is absorbed.

The second eventually becomes diversity without unity.

And without unity, “tolerance” becomes little more than the management of competing grievances.

Which brings us back to Fraser Nelson.

Britain may yet prove capable of sustaining an unusually diverse population beneath a common national identity. That would indeed be an achievement worth celebrating.

But it will not be accomplished by endlessly reciting the religions of office-holders as though reading out the ingredients on the back of a cereal packet.

Nor by pretending that sectarianism disappears when it crosses the English Channel.

Nor by treating criticism of religion as hatred of believers.

Nor by handing out interfaith awards before checking what the recipient has previously said about Osama bin Laden.

The strange thing is that we seem to hear rather less nowadays about “the world’s most successful multi-faith democracy.”

Perhaps everyone is simply too busy enjoying its success.