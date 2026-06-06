Being and Politics

Being and Politics

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Jun 6

The article’s point is devastating because it explains almost everything wrong with modern governance. COVID policy stopped asking what worked and started asking what aligned with approved morality. DEI stopped asking whether institutions functioned and started demanding symbolic compliance. Net Zero stopped balancing energy, affordability, industry, and security, then crowned itself the highest good. Human-rights language expanded until every preference became a claim on someone else’s liberty. Aristotle would call this madness. Politics is prudence among competing goods, not worship of one abstraction. Liberty, order, prosperity, tradition, innovation, and justice must be balanced in the real world. Reality wins eventually.

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Pamela Watson's avatar
Pamela Watson
Jun 6

We must always balance rights with responsibilities.

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